Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
