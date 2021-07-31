Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $18,051.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

