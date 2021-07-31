Virtu Financial LLC Takes $465,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $37.90 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

