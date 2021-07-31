Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NNOX opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

