Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Niu Technologies by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIU opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

