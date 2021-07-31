$0.13 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

