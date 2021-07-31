Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the first quarter worth $68,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55. Exicure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

