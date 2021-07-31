Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

ESGC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

