DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

