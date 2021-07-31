Citigroup Raises MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $38.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MMYT stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

