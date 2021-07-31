Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $45.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

PFE opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

