Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 41,847 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $30.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

