JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

