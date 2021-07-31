Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $203.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $220.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.47.

FIVN opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $211.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

