The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in July

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 222.5 days.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

