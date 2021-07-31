Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SUBCY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49.
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
