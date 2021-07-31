Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in July

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUBCY shares. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

