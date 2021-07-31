California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 148 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after purchasing an additional 159,993 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTS opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $150.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

