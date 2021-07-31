California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 148 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $150.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

