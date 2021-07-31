Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

