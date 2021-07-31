Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

