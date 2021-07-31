Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,500 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

