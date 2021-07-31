Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Catalent worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,820,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after acquiring an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.