Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

