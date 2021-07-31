Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.