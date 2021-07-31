Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

