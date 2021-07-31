Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $309,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

