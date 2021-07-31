Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,970,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 190,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEGA opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.83 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

