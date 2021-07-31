Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.09 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $124.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after buying an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after buying an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

