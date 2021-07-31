The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

