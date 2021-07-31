Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

