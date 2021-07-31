-$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

