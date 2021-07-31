Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $204.00

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.46. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

