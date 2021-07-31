Analysts Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $205.71

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE AVB opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $232.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

