Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

