Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

