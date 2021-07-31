Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $58.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

CALX opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $41,095,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after buying an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

