Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.