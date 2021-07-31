DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.34

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 41576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.73.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

