Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.87. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.