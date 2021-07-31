Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.87. Studio City International shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 77 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.