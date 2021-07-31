Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.99. 10,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,452,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,709 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

