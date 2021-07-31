Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

EFC stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 408,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

