County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.97.

ICBK stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 26.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

