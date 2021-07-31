Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

