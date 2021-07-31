Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,478.83. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 97.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.