Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.45.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Juniper Networks by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 797,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

