Guess? (NYSE:GES) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess?'s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is gaining on its solid digital efforts, which was evident in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Notably, its e-commerce business in North America and Europe soared 61% sequentially. Also, the company is on track with its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them in the last 15 months. These include organization and culture, functional capacities, brand relevance, customer focus, product brilliance as well as international footprint. Well, Guess?'s revenues and earnings beat the consensus mark and rose year over year in the quarter. However, the company is troubled by pandemic-induced store closures and reduced traffic. Incidentally, Guess? expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to decline in mid-single digits from fiscal 2020 level.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GES. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. Guess? has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.