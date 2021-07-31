FY2022 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.91. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.