Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 432,126 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,126 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,510 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 356,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $276,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.78 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

