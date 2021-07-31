Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after buying an additional 190,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after buying an additional 1,231,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.