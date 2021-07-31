Millennium Management LLC Invests $11.16 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 577,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $5,258,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

